Brazilian midfielder Luan attacked by Corinthians fans at a party

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Corinthians says midfielder Luan has been attacked by angry fans in Sao Paulo. Local media reported the 30-year-old Luan sustained minor injuries after he was assaulted at a party he threw for about 10 guests. Luan was an Olympic gold medal winner with Brazil in 2016. He joined Corinthians in 2020 but has not delivered for the Sao Paulo-based club. His contract is due to end in six months and many fans want him to leave. He hasn’t played regularly for the past two years.

