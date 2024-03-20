Brazilian high court to decide if Robinho will serve prison sentence for rape

SAO PAULO (AP) — Judges of a Brazilian high court have started voting on whether former soccer star Robinho can be jailed in his home nation for his 2017 rape conviction in Italy. The 40-year-old Robinho was sentenced in Italy to nine years in prison for his part in a group sexual assault in 2013 when the striker played for AC Milan. Brazil doesn’t extradite nationals, which led Italy to seek his imprisonment in his home nation. One of the elements to be decided by Brazil’s superior court of justice — a 15-judge panel in the capital Brasilia — is whether Robinho fits into the South American nation’s immigration law approved in 2017.

