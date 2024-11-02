Brazilian GP to start 90 minutes earlier than planned with more rain ahead. Norris wins sprint race

SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rain at the Interlagos track washed out qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Sunday’s race set to start 90 minutes earlier than originally scheduled amid the forecast of more rain. Organizers announced qualifying had been postponed Saturday after a two-hour delay, with no cars having the chance to clock any laps. The FIA said qualifying will start at 7:30 a.m. local time (1030 GMT) on Sunday and the start of the Grand Prix was brought forward from 2 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. (1530 GMT). Earlier, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the Formula 1 sprint race to cut his deficit to championship leader Max Verstappen. But Norris had to thank teammate Oscar Piastri for handing him victory.

