Brazilian GP qualifying put back to Sunday after heavy rain. Norris wins sprint race

SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rain at the Interlagos track has washed out qualifying for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. Organizers announced the session had been postponed Saturday after a two-hour delay with no cars having the chance to clock any laps. Qualifying will now take place on Sunday at the Sao Paulo circuit. More than 60,000 fans started emptying the stands shortly after the announcement. Earlier, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the Formula 1 sprint race to cut his deficit to championship leader Max Verstappen. But Norris had to thank teammate Oscar Piastri for handing him victory.

