Brazilian court moves ahead on rape case against former soccer player Robinho

SAO PAULO (AP) — A high court in Brazil will move forward with Italy’s case against former soccer star Robinho who was sentenced in Europe to nine years in prison for rape. Brazil’s superior court of justice set a date of Aug. 2 to decide whether the Italian government must translate Robinho’s full case into Portuguese and then send it to Brazilian authorities for further analysis, as requested by the former player’s lawyer. Italian authorities want the 39-year-old Robinho to serve his sentence in Brazil which doesn’t extradite nationals. Robinho was convicted in Italy in 2017 for his part in the group sexual assault in Milan that took place four years previously.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.