Brazilian coach Sylvinho sworn in as Albanian citizen ahead of Euro 2024

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania coach Sylvinho, a Brazilian, and his assistants have been sworn in as Albanian citizens ahead of the European Championship. Albania had announced in December that Sylvinho was granted citizenship in a show of appreciation for having led the tiny Western Balkan country to the Euros. It’s just the second time Albania has qualified. Albania is in Group B alongside Italy, Croatia and Spain when the tournament kicks off next month in Germany.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.