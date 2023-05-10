Brazilian clubs suspend 5 players amid match-fixing probe

SAO PAULO (AP) — Five soccer players have been suspended by their top-flight Brazilian clubs as part of a sprawling match-fixing investigation. Athletico said on its social media channels that 20-year-old left-back Pedrinho and 22-year-old midfielder Bryan Garcia had been suspended “preemptively” until the end of the investigation by prosecutors in the state of Goias. Cruzeiro, Fluminense and America made the same decisions about 29-year-old midfielder Richard, 23-year-old defender Vitor Mendes, and 37-year-old right-back Nino Paraiba, respectively. None of players have responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press. They also haven’t commented on social media.

