Brazilian club Flamengo voices support for winger Bruno Henrique amid match-fixing investigation

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Flamengo issued a statement in support of its winger Bruno Henrique on Tuesday amid a match-fixing investigation that brought several federal police agents to the club’s training ground in Rio de Janeiro. Local media reported that police are investigating a high number of bets that came in expecting Henrique to be booked during Flamengo’s 2-1 loss against Santos in a Brazilian league match last year. The 33-year-old winger received a yellow card near the end of the game and was later sent off. Flamengo said in a statement that it will give “total support to our athlete Bruno Henrique, who enjoys our trust and, like anyone else, has a presumption of innocence.”

