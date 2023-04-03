Brazil volleyballer suspended for online abuse of Lula

SAO PAULO (AP) — Olympic volleyball gold medalist Wallace de Souza has been suspended for one year by Brazil’s Olympic Committee for online abuse of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The committee’s ethics council agreed unanimously to suspend de Souza “due to the anti-ethical action of promoting and stimulating violence” on social media. He’s been suspended from club activities since Jan. 31 after he conducted a social media poll asking whether Lula deserved to be shot in the face. De Souza helped Brazil win gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 but he’s already retired from international competitions.

