Brazil tops Group D at Under-20 World Cup; Italy, Nigeria also advance

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Brazil scored two goals late in the first half to beat Nigeria 2-0 and finish top of Group D at the Under-20 World Cup. Italy also reached the last 16 of the tournament in Argentina with a 3-0 victory against the Dominican Republic, to finish second in the group ahead of Nigeria. Nigeria will also advance as one of the four best third-place teams. All three teams finished with six points, but Brazil stayed ahead of Italy on goal difference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.