Brazil to rely on Real Madrid forwards in World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Under pressure after a series of bad results, Brazil’s national team is likely to have a Real Madrid trio up front for two upcoming World Cup qualifying matches in October. Coach Dorival Júnior included seven forwards in his squad announced Friday, with Madrid’s Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Endrick all expected to start in attack away against Chile on Oct. 10 and at home against Peru five days later. Brazil is only in fifth place in South American qualifying after eight games.

