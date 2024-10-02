Brazil teenager Endrick becomes youngest Champions League starter for Real Madrid

LILLE, France (AP) — Endrick has yet another record to his name with Real Madrid. At 18 years, 73 days old, the Brazil forward became the youngest player to start a Champions League match with the Spanish powerhouse in the match at Lille on Wednesday. He surpassed the mark set by former Madrid great Raúl González, who was 18 years, 78 days old when he faced Ajax in 1995. Endrick had already become Madrid’s youngest Champions League scorer with his stoppage-time goal in Madrid’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last month.

