Brazil teenager Endrick becomes Real Madrid’s youngest Champions League scorer

MADRID (AP) — Endrick has become Real Madrid’s youngest Champions League scorer. The 18-year-old Brazil forward scored with a shot from outside the area deep into stoppage time in Madrid’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. At 18 years and 58 days, he surpassed former Madrid great Raúl González, who was 18 years and 113 days old when he scored a hat trick in Madrid’s 6-1 win against Ferencvárosi in 1995. Endrick came into the match in the 80th to replace Jude Bellingham.

