Brazil Supreme Court ruling returns soccer confederation president to office

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A justice of Brazil’s Supreme Court has ruled that the country’s ousted soccer confederation president should be returned to office. Justice Gilmar Mendes annulled a Rio de Janeiro court ruling dated Dec. 7 that removed Ednaldo Rodrigues and all his executives from their jobs at the confederation because of irregularities in the 2022 election process. The move comes four days before FIFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL executives visit to discuss an allegedly undue third-party interference at the top of the CBF. Soccer’s governing body was threatening to suspend Brazil from international competitions because of it.

