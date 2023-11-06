Brazil summons teenage sensation Endrick for World Cup qualifiers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Teenage striker Endrick has been summoned by Brazil for the first time for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina this month. Casemiro and Neymar were left out due to injuries. The 17-year-old Endrick has been key for Palmeiras in its campaign to win the Brazilian championship. He will join Real Madrid next year. Brazil faces Colombia in Barranquilla on Nov. 16 and hosts World Cup champion Argentina five days later.

