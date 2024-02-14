Brazil striker Matheus Cunha out with ‘significant’ hamstring injury ahead of Copa America

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — English club Wolverhampton says Brazil striker Matheus Cunha has sustained a “significant” hamstring injury. It could rule him out for the rest of the season though Wolves manager Gary O’Neil didn’t put a timeline for Cunha’s return. The seriousness of the injury potentially jeopardizes the striker’s availability for the Copa America starting in June. Cunha was part of the squads named by Brazil’s previous coach, Fernando Diniz. Dorival Júnior was hired as the coach of the national team in January and has yet to select a squad. Cunha was hurt in Wolves’ 2-0 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

