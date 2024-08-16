Brazil striker Evanilson joins Bournemouth from Porto for more than $50M

LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Evanilson has signed for Bournemouth from Porto in a deal worth a reported 40 million pounds ($51.6 million), a club record for the English team. The 24-year-old Evanilson scored 13 league goals in Portugal last season and netted a hat trick in the group stage of the Champions League against Royal Antwerp in October. Evanilson replaces Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham on Saturday in a deal worth a reported $83 million. Tottenham has also bought France under-21 winger Wilson Odobert from relegated Burnley for an undisclosed fee until 2029, while promoted Ipswich has signed Sam Szmodics from Blackburn.

