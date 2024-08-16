Brazil striker Evanilson close to joining Bournemouth from Porto for more than $50M

LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Evanilson is close to signing for Bournemouth in a deal that could cost the English club a reported $51.6 million. The 24-year-old Evanilson will join from Porto. He scored 13 league goals in Portugal last season and netted a hat trick in the group stage of the Champions League against Royal Antwerp in October. Evanilson will replace Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham on Saturday in a deal worth a reported $83 million. Tottenham has also bought France under-21 winger Wilson Odobert from relegated Burnley for an undisclosed fee until 2029, while promoted Ipswich has signed Sam Szmodics from Blackburn.

