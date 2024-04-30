Brazil soccer player Gabriel Barbosa cleared by CAS to play during appeal in doping rules case

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Brazilian soccer player Gabriel Barbosa can resume playing pending an appeal against his ban for a breach of doping rules. The Flamengo and Brazil forward who is known as Gabigol is challenging a two-year ban imposed in March by an anti-doping tribunal in Brazil. He was judged to have evaded a doping control in April 2023 and banned until April next year. CAS says its judges “issued an order granting the request to stay the execution of the challenged decision.” The court gave no timetable for an appeal hearing and verdict.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.