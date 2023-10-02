Brazil replaces injured Raphinha with David Neres for World Cup qualifying

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil winger Raphinha won’t play in the next two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying because of injury. The Brazilian soccer confederation said Monday that David Neres will replace the Barcelona star in the national team squad for games against Venezuela on Oct. 12 and five days later at Uruguay. Raphinha injured his right thigh in Barcelona’s 1-0 win at Sevilla in the Spanish league on Friday. Local media said the Brazilian player is expected to recover within three weeks.

