Brazil replaces injured goalkeeper Ederson in Copa America squad

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Dorival Júnior has replaced injured goalkeeper Ederson with Sao Paulo’s Rafael in his Copa America squad. Manchester City’s Ederson has a broken right eye socket. Júnior, who took over as the national team’s coach in January, already has Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Athletico Paranaense’s Bento in the squad. Juventus defender Bremer, Atalanta midfielder Éderson and Porto forward Pepe were added to the squad on Sunday. South American soccer body CONMEBOL decided on Thursday to allow expanded squads of 26 players instead of the usual 23.

