Brazil recovers to reach second round at U17 World Cup. US to face Germany in round of 16

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Defending champion Brazil recovered from an opening-game loss at the Under-17 World Cup to set up a second-round match against Ecuador in the Indonesian city of Surakarta on Monday. The four-time title-winner was stunned by Iran in the opening Group C game but recovered against New Caledonia and then beat 2017 champion England 2-1 on Friday to advance. The United States lost 3-0 to France on Saturday but still finished second in Group E behind the 2001 champion thanks to earlier wins over South Korea and Burkina Faso. The U.S. will next play Germany on Monday while France will meet Senegal.

