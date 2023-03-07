Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s sports ministry says the South American nation will bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The ministry says on Twitter that the country’s bid “is being constructed by the government and sports bodies, such as the Brazilian soccer confederation.” Both Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo mayors have expressed interest in having their cities host the final. Brazil held the men’s World Cup in 1950 and 2014. This year’s Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand. FIFA is expected to announce its choice next year.

