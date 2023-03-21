Brazil players contemplate possibility of Ancelotti as coach

TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Brazil’s national team players seem confident that Carlo Ancelotti could be their next coach. Ederson says he wants Real Madrid out of the Champions League so that Ancelotti comes to Brazil “as quickly as possible.” Never mind that Ancelotti is under contract in Madrid until the end of the next season and that Brazil’s confederation recently denied it had reached a deal with the 63-year-old Italian. Nonetheless it’s been a subject of discussion among the squad ahead this weekend’s friendly at Morocco. Ederson the Manchester City keeper says “There is a big possibility that he comes.” The job has been vacant since Tite’s six-and-a-half-year tenure ended after Brazil lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in December.

