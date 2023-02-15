Brazil picks Ramon Menezes as interim national team coach

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ramon Menezes will serve as Brazil’s interim coach while the search continues for a permanent successor to Tite, who stepped down after the World Cup. The 50-year-old Menezes guided Brazil’s Under-20 team to the South American championship title on Sunday and the Brazilian Football Confederation says he will be in charge for a friendly against World Cup semifinalist Morocco in Tangier on March 25. Brazil exited the tournament in Qatar in the quarterfinals against Croatia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.