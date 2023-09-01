Brazil picks Elias to coach women’s national team after Sundhage fired

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Corinthians women’s coach Arthur Elias has replaced Pia Sundhage as the Brazil women’s coach. Details of the deal have not been disclosed by the Brazilian Football Confederation. Soon after, Elias announced his first national squad for friendlies in September against rivals who are yet to be announced. Sundhage was fired last week after Brazil failed to reach the Women’s World Cup knockout stage last month for the first time since 1995. Local media say Elias will coach Brazil through the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

