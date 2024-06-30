Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz becomes Thiago Motta’s first big signing at Juventus

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz is Thiago Motta’s first big signing at Juventus. The Turin club announces Sunday that it’s paying a 50 million euro transfer fee for Luiz. The midfielder is currently playing for Brazil at the Copa America. He signed a five-year contract. Motta coached Bologna to a Champions League spot then was named Juventus coach after Massimiliano Allegri was fired. Luiz joins Juventus from Aston Villa. He scored 22 goals and provided 24 assists in 204 appearances for the English club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.