Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach

MADRID (AP) — Brazil will make another push to hire Carlo Ancelotti despite the coach’s intention to remain with Real Madrid next season. Brazilian soccer confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues says he hopes to meet with Ancelotti or his staff in the next few days to discuss the possibility of hiring him. Rodrigues is in Madrid for the official launch of a friendly between Brazil and Spain to boost the fight against racism. Rodrigues says Ancelotti “is a winner and every athlete who played for him say that they miss him and that he is the best coach that they ever had.”

