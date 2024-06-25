Brazil held to 0-0 draw by Costa Rica in a stunner to open Copa America group play

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brazil was held to a 0-0 draw by Costa Rica in its Copa America group play opener. Although Brazil controlled play and outshot Costa Rica 18-2, the team known for decades of sublime offensive play was held scoreless by a defense led by goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira, who had to make just three saves thanks to Brazil’s erratic aim. Brazil also had an apparent goal by Marquinhos taken off the board in the first half after a lengthy VAR check. The result left Colombia on top of Group D after its 2-1 victory over Paraguay.

