Brazil great Marta loses her appeal against a 2-game ban and cannot face Spain in Olympic semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Brazil great Marta has lost her appeal against a two-game ban at the Paris Olympics and will miss the semifinal match against Spain. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says its judge hearing the urgent case dismissed the application by Marta and the Brazilian team. The decision was announced hours before Tuesday’s match in Marseille. FIFA imposed the suspension for a red card Marta received in a group-stage loss to Spain on July 31 for a foul on Olga Carmona. Marta already sat out Brazil’s quarterfinal win over France. Brazil or Spain will play the United States or Germany in Saturday’s final.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.