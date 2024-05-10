Brazil government wants all local soccer suspended due to massive floods in the south

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s government has urged the country’s soccer officials to suspend all tournaments because of massive floods in the south. More heavy rain is expected in Rio Grande do Sul state into the weekend. Authorities say at least 107 people have died because of the floods and another 134 are missing. Local top-flight clubs Gremio and Internacional are surrounded by floodwaters. Juventude’s stadium is unreachable by land. Brazil’s soccer body has suspended 10 of their league and matches, so far. But the sports minister André Fufuca wants all men’s, women’s and under-20 tournaments to be suspended.

