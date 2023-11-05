Brazil government gives FIFA assurances in bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government handed FIFA assurances about officially bidding to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Latin America has never hosted any of the nine editions of the tournament. Brazil’s sports minister André Fufuca and the president of the country’s soccer body, Ednaldo Rodrigues, delivered the document in person to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The three took photos together at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where they watched local Fluminense beat Boca Juniors 2-1 to win its maiden Copa Libertadores title.

