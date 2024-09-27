Brazil goalkeeper Alisson set to return from injury for Liverpool in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back in training and is set to return to the team for the trip to Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Saturday. Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given a positive update on the Brazil international. Alisson has missed big wins over Bournemouth in the league last weekend and West Ham in the League Cup on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury. Slot says of Alisson “we are expecting him in the whole (practice) session today. We think he is available.”

