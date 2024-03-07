Brazil gains Winter Olympics medal prospect after skier Lucas Braathen switches from Norway

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Brazil has a top Winter Olympics medal prospect. Alpine skier Lucas Braathen has announced he will compete for his mother’s home nation instead of Norway. Braathen’s father is Norwegian and he split from Norway’s ski team last October. They had a dispute over his freedom to work with his own sponsors. At age 23, Braathen has skipped the entire season and defending his World Cup slalom title. Braathen announced his switch of team on social media by posting an image of himself with a Brazil flag and its signature yellow, green and blue colors. Brazil has never won a Winter Olympics medal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.