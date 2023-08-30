Brazil fires coach Pia Sundhage after a disappointing Women’s World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Pia Sundhage has been fired as coach of the Brazilian women’s soccer team in the wake of a disappointing performance at the Women’s World Cup. Brazil failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1995, prompting the country’s soccer confederation to make a change. The 63-year-old Swede had been under contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics after becoming the national team’s first foreign coach when she was hired in July 2019. The confederation says a replacement will be named in the coming days.

