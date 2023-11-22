Brazil ends year in poor shape under interim coach as it waits for word from Carlo Ancelotti

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s national soccer team had never lost three games in a row. The Selecao had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home. It had never had anything but wins against a visiting Venezuela team. But interim coach Fernando Diniz has had to endure all those setbacks in only a few months on the job. And all while Brazil hopes that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will soon take over. Qualifying for the expanded 2026 World Cup is still expected for Brazil despite a 1-0 loss to Argentina on Tuesday. Brazil is in sixth place in the 10-team World Cup qualifying group.

