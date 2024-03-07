Brazil earns spot in women’s Gold Cup final with 3-0 victory over Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adriana Leal and Antonia both scored first-half goals and Brazil earned a spot in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Mexico. Brazil will play the winner of the late match between the United States and Canada in the championship set for Sunday evening at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium. Mexico was a player down Wednesday after the 29th minute when Nicolette Hernandez was sent off with a red card. Yasmin scored Brazil’s final goal.

