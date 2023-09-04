Brazil drops Man United winger Antony from squad after accusations of domestic abuse

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has dropped Manchester United winger Antony from its squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers after Brazilian media published details of alleged domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend. The Brazilian soccer confederation said Antony will not take part in games against Bolivia and Peru “due to the facts that became public on Monday.” Antony’s ex-girlfriend reported him to police on May 20 over alleged domestic violence, accusations that he denied in June and again on Monday. Brazilian media published alleged exchanges between the two, in which the player appears to threaten and intimidate the woman on several occasions.

