Brazil denies deal to sign Real Madrid’s Ancelotti

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Brazilian Football Confederation has denied media reports that Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to become the new national coach. Also, Ancelotti says he intends to see out his Madrid contract which has more than a year left. The Brazil job has been vacant since December when Tite stood down after six years. Media in Brazil say the CBF and Ancelotti agreed on a three-year deal that was yet to be signed. The CBF president says the reports are not true. Ancelotti is in Morocco for the Club World Cup final. He is contracted to Real Madrid to the end of the 2023-24 season and says he intends to fulfil his obligations.

