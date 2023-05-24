Brazil cruises, Nigeria leads Group D after 2-0 win over Italy at Under-20 World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Brazil has trounced Dominican Republic 6-0 to keep alive its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup. The Brazilians are 1-1 and three points behind unbeaten Group D leader Nigeria. The Nigerian team beat Italy 2-0 earlier Wednesday. In Group C matches Senegal drew 1-1 with Israel and will need to beat Colombia on Saturday to have a chance of advancing. Colombia leads the group after a 2-1 win over Japan. Colombia has six points after two rounds and is three clear of Japan and five ahead of Senegal and Israel.

