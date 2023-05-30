Brazil court seeks arrest of LA Galaxy’s Costa for failing to pay child support

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian court is seeking the arrest of L.A. Galaxy striker Douglas Costa for failing to pay for child support. An attorney for the Brazilian striker says in a statement that he trusts the decision by a judge in the city of Porto Alegre will be reversed. The 32-year-old Costa cannot be arrested outside Brazil, according to the court’s ruling. He has played for Brazil, Bayern Munich and Juventus. He signed with the Galaxy in February 2022.

