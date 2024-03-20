Brazil court rules Robinho must serve 9-year prison term for rape. Soccer star convicted in Italy

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian high court has ruled that former soccer star Robinho must serve his nine-year prison sentence in his home nation as a result of his 2017 rape conviction in Italy. The 40-year-old Robinho can appeal to the Brazil’s Supreme Court. Judges on Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice voted 9-2 to validate the conviction of the former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan striker. Robinho was sentenced in Italy to nine years in prison for his part in a group sexual assault in 2013 when he played for AC Milan. Brazil doesn’t extradite nationals, which led Italy to seek his imprisonment in his home nation.

