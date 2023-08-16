Brazil court gives Robinho 15 days to challenge arrest request from Italy

SAO PAULO (AP) — A high court in Brazil has ruled that former soccer star Robinho has 15 days to challenge Italy’s request to arrest and imprison him for rape. The deadline was set after Brazil’s superior court of justice unanimously rejected a request from the 39-year-old’s lawyers for the court to analyze a full translation of the proceedings and the sentence against Robinho from Italian into Portuguese. Italian authorities want the former Brazil, Real Madrid and AC Milan striker to serve his nine-year sentence in Brazil but the court is yet to agree. Brazil doesn’t extradite nationals.

