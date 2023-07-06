Brazil court closes the gates to a soccer match for the first time as punishment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top sports court has ordered Corinthians to close its doors to spectators for one game after homophobic chants by its fans. The sanction is the first applied against a team in one of the country’s top divisions. The incident took place on May 14 when Corinthians drew with Sao Paulo 1-1 in the Brazilian championship. Thousands of home fans used homophobic slurs against Sao Paulo but none were identified by the club. Corinthians cannot appeal the decision. Eight of the nine court members voted for the sanction. A court member says forcing Corinthians to close its gates is a better punishment because the Sao Paulo-based club was already fined last year for a similar incident.

