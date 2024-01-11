Brazil confirms hiring of Dorival Júnior as new national team coach

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has hired Dorival Júnior as its new national soccer team coach. The Brazilian soccer confederation says Júnior will be introduced at a news conference on Thursday. He had been expected to take up the post after leaving his role as Sao Paulo coach on Sunday. Júnior will replace Fernando Diniz, who was fired last week amid poor results and a political crisis at Brazil’s soccer body. Júnior said on Sunday that taking over the national team was “a dream come true.”

