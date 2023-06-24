Brazil coach Pia Sundhage out to remedy big gap in career with Women’s World Cup glory

TERESOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — The decorated career of Swedish coach Pia Sundhage in women’s soccer includes Olympic gold medals, a Copa America Femenina title and accolades such as FIFA women’s coach of the year. But the big gap in her coaching CV is a Women’s World Cup crown. Next month she will try to achieve that with Brazil, which is also seeking its first World Cup trophy as the great Marta nears the end of her playing days. Sundhage says in an interview with The Associated Press that she likes her team’s chances when the tournament begins next month in Australia and New Zealand.

