Brazil coach Pia Sundhage facing criticism over team’s lack of flair after Women’s World Cup exit

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Pia Sundhage was facing widespread criticism in the South American nation after the team was eliminated in the group stage at the Women’s World Cup. Pundits and fans both complained about the team’s lack of flair and Sundhage’s tactics following a 0-0 draw against Jamaica, a team Brazil beat 3-0 in the previous Women’s World Cup four years ago. The 63-year-old Swedish coach previously led the United States to two Olympic titles and has been in charge of Brazil since 2019. But the team lost in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and finished third in their World Cup group behind France and Jamaica.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.