Brazil coach Diniz fired, says AP source. Sao Paulo’s Dorival Júnior could replace him

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has been fired from his job according to a source close to the decision. The front-runner to replace him is Dorival Júnior from Sao Paulo. The source at the Brazilian Football Confederation spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to discuss the issue. He says the decision came from CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues. Rodrigues was returned to office by Brazil’s Supreme Court on Thursday, one month after another court ousted him and his directors.

