Brazil coach Diniz fired. Sao Paulo’s Dorival Júnior could replace him

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has been fired by the confederation president. It came a day after the president got his job back. The Brazilian Football Confederation says in a statement that president Ednaldo Rodrigues informed Diniz that he wanted to “advance the process of choice of a permanent coach.” Diniz was contracted to the middle of the year as Rodrigues expected Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to take the Brazil job before the Copa America in June. However, Ancelotti recently extended his stay at Madrid. Diniz was splitting Brazil duties with coaching Fluminense, the Copa Libertadores champion.

