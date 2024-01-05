Brazil coach Diniz fired. Sao Paulo’s Dorival Júnior could replace him

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Fluminense's coach Fernando Diniz attends a press conference at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Manchester City will play against Fluminense during the final soccer match of the Club World Cup on Friday. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has been fired by the confederation president. It came a day after the president got his job back. The Brazilian Football Confederation says in a statement that president Ednaldo Rodrigues informed Diniz that he wanted to “advance the process of choice of a permanent coach.” Diniz was contracted to the middle of the year as Rodrigues expected Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to take the Brazil job before the Copa America in June. However, Ancelotti recently extended his stay at Madrid. Diniz was splitting Brazil duties with coaching Fluminense, the Copa Libertadores champion.

