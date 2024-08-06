Brazil beats Spain 4-2 to move into an Olympic women’s soccer final against the United States (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Brazil beat Germany)
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Brazil beats Spain 4-2 to move into an Olympic women’s soccer final against the United States (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Brazil beat Germany).
